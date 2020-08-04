Brian Austin Green Speaks Out On Ex Megan Fox Dating Machine Gun Kelly

As Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram-official romance continues to make headlines, Brian Austin Green says he’s doing his best to “avoid” the coverage surrounding his ex and her new love.

“You can [escape it] if you ignore it and you avoid it, which is what I try and do,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum said during an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast posted Monday.

“I mean, I try and not read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and, you know, focus on the kids. I know she’s gonna do the same thing,” he added.

Green, 47, confirmed in May that he and Fox, 34, were separating. The two, who were married for nearly 10 years, share three children: Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Green clarified on the podcast Monday that unlike what happens with some celebrity couples after a split, he found out about Fox and MGK’s relationship prior to reading about it or seeing paparazzi photos.