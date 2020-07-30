Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Instagram Official: 'Waited For Eternity To Find You'

“Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪,” he wrote in the caption.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have taken their relationship the next level: making it Instagram official.

Fans got their first taste of this “eternal” love back in May amid reports that Fox and husband Brian Austin Green were splitting up. Green and Fox, who were married for 10 years and have three children together, are currently in the process of getting a divorce.

More recently, Fox starred in Baker’s music video for his single “My Bloody Valentine” and the duo revealed on the “Give Them Lala ...with Randall” podcast that they were “actually two halves of the same soul.”