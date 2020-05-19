Megan Fox Spotted Getting Close To Not Brian Austin Green Amid Divorce Speculation

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green first met over a decade ago on the set of “Hope and Faith,” and it sounds like they could use a helping of both amid a fresh crop of divorce rumours.

The longtime couple, who’ve been on and off and back on again, may have split for a second time, with both stars photographed without their wedding rings in recent weeks.

Now there are even more signs they’re pressing pause on married life, including the sighting of Fox in the passenger seat of rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s sports car on Friday.

Fox and Kelly, who are starring in the upcoming film “Midnight In The Switchgrass” together, apparently grabbed coffee and a bite before driving back to her house in Calabasas, California, where they are presumably isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic.