The news about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just keeps coming.
The day after their riveting and heartbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired, friend and photographer Misan Harriman released a second picture of the expectant couple and their son, Archie, who was born in May 2019.
In the caption for the newest photo, taken in the couple’s preferred black-and-white hues, Harriman wrote: “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H ❤️”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in Sunday’s interview that they were due with a girl this summer.
“It’s a girl,” the duke said, adding, “Two it is” ― confirming what he’d previously said in a Vogue U.K. interview about the number of children he wanted to have.
Meghan and Harry had revealed they were having their second child in a sweet announcement via Harriman’s Instagram account on Valentine’s Day.
Bombshells from Oprah, Harry and Meghan’s interview:
- Meghan says there were racist concerns over Archie’s skin colour ― before he was born.
- Prince Harry reveals why royal family turned on Meghan and it has to do with Australia and Diana
- The Duchess of Sussex said she contemplated suicide and was denied help.
- The palace reportedly wouldn’t “tell the truth” to protect the Sussexes.
- Harry says he felt “trapped within the system” of the royal family.
- Meghan says Kate Middleton made her cry, despite reports saying the opposite.
- Harry and Meghan dropped a wedding bombshell at the very beginning of the interview.
- Harry heartbreakingly compared his wife’s plight to that of his late mother, Princess Diana.
- Meghan and Harry told Oprah the sex of their second child!