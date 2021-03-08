Meghan Markle Addresses Purported Rift With Kate Middleton In Oprah Interview

Clive Mason via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on July 14, 2018, in London.

Meghan Markle gave rare insight into her relationship with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, during the CBS prime-time special “Oprah With Meghan and Harry” on Sunday night.

The Duchess of Sussex explained that, despite reports stating otherwise, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who made her cry in the weeks leading up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

“The reverse [of what was reported] happened,” Meghan said. “And I don’t say that to be disparaging toward anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it and she apologised and she brought me flowers and a note apologising and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right? To just take accountability for it.”

“What was shocking was, six or seven months after our wedding, that the reverse of that would be out in the world,” she added.

In November 2018, rumours swirled that Meghan had left Kate in tears over the bride-to-be’s demands regarding flower girl dresses. Meghan told Oprah that it was actually Kate who’d been upset about “something pertaining to the flower girl dresses” and that the Duchess of Cambridge’s actions, which she refused to disclose, had made her cry.

“It really hurt my feelings,” Meghan said. “And I thought in the context of everything else going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn’t make sense to not just be doing what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”