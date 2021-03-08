Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Sex Of Second Child In Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a baby girl!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the happy announcement together during their prime-time special with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday. Their couple’s baby girl is due this summer.

“It’s a girl,” the duke said, adding “Two it is” ― something he previously confirmed in a Vogue UK interview with Dr. Jane Goodall.

The royals revealed that they were having their second child in a sweet announcement on Valentine’s Day.