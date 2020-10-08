Meghan Markle And Princess Diana Share Obvious Parallels, 'The Crown' Creator Says

Peter Morgan, creator of “The Crown,” doesn’t want to feature Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his hit Netflix show, but he will talk about them.

Morgan recently talked about the similarities between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the late Princess Diana in an interview with Vanity Fair about the upcoming season of his show.

“When you see a beautiful young princess struggling to find love and acceptance within the family, the parallels are obvious and the parallels write themselves,” Morgan said.

“If you come into [the royal family] with any agenda for yourself — or if you come in and connect with the public in a way that threatens to change the way that the royal family connects with the public — that’s something that doesn’t particularly sit comfortably for either side,” he added.

“Really, the only version of events that works is if somebody comes in and becomes invisible, and just sort of knuckles down to a lifetime of agreeable supplicancy to the duties of the crown,” the British screenwriter and playwright said.