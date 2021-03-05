While sharing a news item about Prince Philip ’s heart operation on her Instagram feed, Meshel said she was “seriously stressed” about the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh’s condition and that she blamed ‘The Crown’ and “she who shall not be named. (Markle the succubus.)”

Meshel Laurie has ruffled some feathers on Instagram after calling Meghan Markle a “succubus” in a post Thursday.

Some Instagram users have called out the Aussie podcaster and author for using a word that means a female demon who has sex with sleeping men.

One follower wrote: “Sorry, you can’t be blaming his grandson’s wife for his health? This sounds very anti-feminist of you.”

Another posted: “Why is she a succubus? You know Harry left the royal family willingly right? He wasn’t forced to do it. He was looking out for the most important people in his life. His wife and his son.”

A follower added: “How is she to blame? It definitely can’t be the fact the guys 99 years old and has been ill for a long time?” Another post said, “You’re on the wrong train with this one.”

In February 2020, Meshel penned a tongue-in-cheek op-ed for the Sydney Morning Herald that painted Meghan as the “grounded” vegan food-loving woman who stole and changed the scallywag best mate Prince Harry. She said the Windsor-Mountbattens were “Megged”.

Meshel Laurie has been contacted for further comment.

It’s been a busy week for royal watchers as Prince Philip entered his third week of hospitalisation for treatment of an infection.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said on Wednesday the Duke was “slightly improving,” according to reporter Chris Ship of ITV News. Earlier in the week, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying Philip was transferring to a second hospital and was being monitored for a pre-existing heart condition.

News of Philip’s ailments come as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry will appear together for a prime-time CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, called ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry.’

HuffPost US reports the formerly 90-minute interview has now been extended to two hours, which will air in at 12pm AEDT Monday in Australia.

In a recent promo clip for the interview, Oprah asks Meghan, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan replied.

On Tuesday, The Times of London released a report claiming Meghan “humiliated” and “bullied” former palace staff who said they were driven “out of the household” while the duchess was still living in the UK.