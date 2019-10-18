Hey, you know what new mums love? Being told they look great ... for someone who just had a baby.

Why, yes, thanks for the reminder that we just spent the better part of a year growing a human in our own bodies, then had to birth that human, and keep that tiny human alive through long and often sleepless nights, and now the world is judging us based on how quickly we “bounce back” and OMG CAN WE STOP THIS ALREADY?!

So anyway, we’re sure the Duchess of Sussex was smiling patiently at the WellChild Awards Tuesday night, where a woman reportedly told her: “Oh you look amazing and you’ve just had a baby.”

That “and,” though.