Meghan Markle Has A Special High School Connection To Her Latest Volunteer Project

Meghan Markle has a sweet connection to a recent organisation that she and Prince Harry spent time volunteering with. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Tuesday cooking and chatting with workers at Homeboy Industries, a Los Angeles-based group that helps men and women refocus and rehabilitate their lives after being incarcerated or involved with gangs. The charity, which has been in operation for more than three decades, provides services like legal assistance, support with addiction recovery, education and job opportunities and even tattoo removal. On Wednesday, Homeboy Industries posted photos of the couples’ visit, during which they helped prepare meals for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. They also spoke with fellow workers who were “thrilled to work alongside” the pair.

Homeboy Industries was founded by Father Greg Boyle, with whom the couple have been speaking as they become more involved in the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against police brutality. Father Boyle has a special tie to Meghan, who was born and raised in Los Angeles. When Meghan was attending Immaculate Heart High School, the duchess and her mother, Doria Ragland, once joined Father Boyle for a special cooking seminar where they made tamales. Of the couple’s recent visit, Father Boyle said in a statement that the two “were just ‘Harry and Meghan’ to the homies.” “They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café,” he added. “It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality.”

Homeboy Industries/Instagram

Homeboy Industries/Instagram