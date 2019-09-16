Meghan Markle Honours Prince Harry's Birthday With Previously Unseen Archie Photo

Prince Harry is celebrating his birthday with the sweetest online tribute from his wife, Meghan Markle.

She recognised the Duke of Sussex, who turned 35 on Sunday, as “the best husband and most amazing dad” in an Instagram post that included several photos of him over the years.

“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” read the message, posted on the couple’s Sussex Royal Instagram account. “We love you. Happiest birthday!”