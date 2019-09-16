Meghan Markle Honours Prince Harry's Birthday With Previously Unseen Archie Photo

Prince Harry is celebrating his birthday with the sweetest online tribute from his wife, Meghan Markle.
She recognised the Duke of Sussex, who turned 35 on Sunday, as “the best husband and most amazing dad” in an Instagram post that included several photos of him over the years.
“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” read the message, posted on the couple’s Sussex Royal Instagram account. “We love you. Happiest birthday!”
The accompanying photos show the Duke of Sussex being carried as a baby by his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as him holding his son, Archie.
The black-and-white snap of Harry, Archie and the Duchess of Sussex, appears to have been taken at Archie’s christening in July. It’s the first time the photo has been released publicly.
The birthday tribute follows a similar one Harry created for his wife on her 38th birthday last month.
“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!” he captioned a photo of her smiling in a blue dress.