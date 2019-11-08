Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Step Out In Very Blue Looks For Separate Events

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stepped out in coordinating looks on Thursday for separate events, both defying archaic fashion rules that say blue and black don’t go together. Meghan and Prince Harry attended the 91st Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey in London. The site is a memorial garden honoring those who lost their lives in action. It was the Duchess of Sussex’s first time taking part in the ceremony.

For the event, Meghan wore a gorgeous, navy alpaca coat from Sentaler that retails for $1,795, along with matching fascinator and poppy brooch. She paired the blue coat with a black dress, gloves and boots. Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years and became a captain, wore his Blues and Royals military uniform ― similar to what he wore at his own wedding.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 7, 2019, in London.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan and Harry stand together during the service.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was supposed to attend the event, but pulled out last minute because of a chest infection.

Elsewhere in London, Kate made a surprise appearance at Prince William’s event launching the National Emergencies Trust, which will help organizations quickly coordinate efforts responding to national disasters. At the event, which took place at St. Martin-in-the-Fields church, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire and victims of terrorist attacks. Kate wore a belted, royal blue dress by Emilia Wickstead, with black Gianvito Rossi heels and a black clutch, much like Meghan’s blue and black outfit. She also added a poppy pin. William wore a navy suit with a blue tie and a poppy pin.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the launch of the National Emergencies Trust at St. Martin-in-the-Fields on Nov. 7, 2019, in London.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the event.