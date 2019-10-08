The “Fab Four” are together again! Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William all collaborated on a new public service announcement that focuses on mental health and premieres in full on Monday night.

It’s the first project the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have worked on together since officially splitting their offices in June.

The PSA was created by Public Health England in support of the Every Mind Matters program, which focuses on maintaining good mental health.

Kensington Palace tweeted about the PSA on Monday, saying that the program will “help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and support others.”

The palace shared a clip, which includes voiceovers from the royals and also features Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close and “Great British Bakeoff” winner Nadiya Hussain. The PSA was written by “Four Weddings and a Funeral” writer Richard Curtis.