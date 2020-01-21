Outrage After Australian Shock Jock's 'Racist' And 'Misogynistic' Thomas Markle Interview

Getty Radio presenter Kyle Sandilands (L) and Thomas Markle Jr. (R)

A controversial Australian radio interview with Meghan Markle’s half-brother has sparked a wave of outrage online. KIIS FM breakfast presenter Kyle Sandilands asked Thomas Markle Jr. on Monday if his sibling’s royal fame would be a “leg opener” before making sexual remarks about Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. He also referred to Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland as “the Black mum”, prompting some Twitter users to brand him “misogynistic” and “racist”. Now, the radio station has removed some of Kyle’s sexual comments, as well as him referring to Doria as “the Black mum”.

How many strikes does the misogynist get. He is a disgrace. — Liz (@LizSward) January 20, 2020

Trash radio for trash people — Burnt Phil (@BaggyPhilo) January 20, 2020

In my humble opinion @kyleandjackieo Kyle Sandilands is an absolute racist pig. — Maggie (@maggiemarks333) January 20, 2020

During the interview, Kyle spoke to Thomas about Doria, asking: “Meghan’s mum, she was in your household? “So your dad was with the mother, Meghan’s mother, and when Meghan was born, how long did that last as a family unit? You, Samantha, Meghan, your dad and the Black mum?” He went on to ask Thomas if there would have been “perks” for the Markle family had they remained together, one being the opportunity to stay at Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage. “Yeah, I was about to ring up the Queen and see if I could rent out the cottage for a while, you know, move in there,” Thomas replied, adding, “and you know, offer my services, you know”. “What do you mean? Sexually? To the Queen? That’s a bit much,” Kyle responded. When Thomas clarified that’s not what he meant, Kyle mentioned Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. “What about one of those freckly cousins ... Eugenie or whatever its name was. Would you go there? You know, the freckly cousins, the red-headed bloody things with the stupid hats. Would you go there?” he asked.