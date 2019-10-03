Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented a united front on the last day of their royal tour of South Africa, one day after announcing that the Duchess of Sussex is pursuing legal action against the Mail on Sunday “over the misuse of private information.”

Though neither the duke nor duchess specifically commented on the legal claim itself Wednesday, Harry made a powerful speech in Johannesburg about challenging injustice.

“We will firmly stand up for what we believe,” he said to the audience, as Meghan looked on. “We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we will do everything that we can to play our part in building a better world.”

“We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard,” the prince added. “So no matter your background, your nationality, your age or gender, your sexuality, your physical ability, no matter your circumstance or color of your skin ― we believe in you, and we intend to spend our entire lives making sure you have the opportunity to succeed ― and to change the world.”