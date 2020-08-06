8 Candid Quotes About Motherhood From Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about the joy and vulnerability of raising her son, Archie.

Meghan Markle has some thoughts about the joy and vulnerability of motherhood.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their son Archie in May 2019. Since becoming a parent, she’s shared snippets of her experience, from those “magic” first days to the overwhelming adjustment to motherhood in the spotlight.

We’ve rounded up eight quotes from the duchess about being a mother.

On Her ‘Bump’

“It’s funny, I’ve actually been joking the last few weeks. I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism, and one of the things they said during pregnancy was ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.’ I loved that, so boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that that’s the case with our little bump.”

The First Days Of Motherhood

It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose with their newborn son in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose with their newborn son in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.

On Newborn Archie

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm. He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

On Being A Working Parent

“We’re only five months in right now. Being a working mum and traveling as well with a baby, my goodness it’s a lot, but it’s all so exciting. There are days when it’s a lot to juggle but then you meet someone and you have an impact on them and you say ‘aha,’ and it’s so rewarding.”

The family of three on the day of Archie's christening at Windsor Castle on July 6, 2019.
The family of three on the day of Archie's christening at Windsor Castle on July 6, 2019.

On Adjusting To Motherhood While Dealing With The Press

Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

On Feeling Vulnerable

“Look, any woman, especially when they are pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn — you know ... especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add [media attention] on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.”

The family laughs while meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.
The family laughs while meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town. 

On Her Pre-Harry Motherhood Dreams

“I dreamt [of becoming] a successful working actress, which I can now very thankfully tick off the list. And I also dream to have a family. It’s all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things — it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that.”

On The Queen’s First Time Meeting Archie

“It’ll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family, and my mum’s with us as well.”

Harry and Meghan with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.
The new parents with baby Archie two days after his May 6 birth.
A close-up of baby Archie during his first photocall with his parents.
Archie meets Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, along with Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother.
Harry, Meghan and Archie flanked by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Doria Ragland; Lady Jane Fellowes; Lady Sarah McCorquodale; Prince William; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Windsor Castle on the day of Archie's christening in July 2019.
The family of three on the day of Archie's christening.
Prince Charles and Harry look at Archie on the day of his christening.
Meghan, Archie and Harry attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match, in which Harry was competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.
Meghan holds Archie at the the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match.
Archie visits Cape Town during a royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.
Archie, Meghan and Harry at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.
A close-up of Archie meeting Desmond Tutu.
The family on their tour of South Africa.
Archie was front and center in their first Christmas card as a family of three.
