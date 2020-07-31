Meghan Markle Was Scolded By Palace Aide Over Wearing Revealing Necklace, Book Says

Meghan Markle faced pushback from palace aides during her courtship with Prince Harry, royal insiders Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed in excerpts from their new book, “Finding Freedom,” featured in People magazine.

The “Suits” actor received a call from Kensington Palace over a certain necklace that she wore in December 2016 that had little “M” and “H” initials.

“She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines,” Scobie and Durand said.

The call with a senior aide left Meghan feeling “frustrated and emotional,” and she was so “distraught” that she phoned a friend.