Meghan Markle's Thoughts On Being A Working Mum Will Make You Say 'Same'

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex speaks with 12 inspiring female entrepreneurs as she visits Woodstock Exchange, a women founders/social entrepreneurs event during her royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25.

Meghan Markle spoke candidly about being a “working mum” during a “Ladies Who Launch” event in Cape Town, South Africa, this week, switching things up with a different outfit after meeting Desmond Tutu with Prince Harry and baby Archie earlier in the day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed Archie in May, have spoken a lot about parenting and their little one on their royal trip to South Africa so far.

“We’re only five months in right now,” the Duchess of Sussex said, according to The Daily Mail. “Being a working mum and traveling as well with a baby, my goodness it’s a lot, but it’s all so exciting.”

The former “Suits” actresses added, “There are days when it’s a lot to juggle but then you meet someone and you have an impact on them and you say ‘ah-ha,’ and it’s so rewarding.”

Meghan officially returned from her maternity leave in early September. She stepped out for her first royal engagement on Sept. 12 in support of her five-piece capsule clothing collection that benefits her patronage, Smart Works.