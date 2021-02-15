Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Expecting Their Second Child

Pool via Getty Images There's another royal baby on the way for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Archie is going to have a sibling!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a child, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to HuffPost on Sunday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

This will be the second child for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

Archie is currently seventh in line to the throne, but does not have a title.

Photographer Misan Harriman, a longtime friend of the royal couple, remotely took the photo below to celebrate the family’s newest addition.