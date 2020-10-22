Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Unveil New Website For Their Archewell Organisation

The website for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new organisation, Archewell, is now live.

The website, which launched Tuesday evening but was unveiled by Hello! magazine on Wednesday, shared the meaning and origin of the nonprofit’s name splashed at the top of the site against a neutrally coloured background.

It’s a departure from the instantly recognisable navy the couple used for posts on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

“Arche: Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’” the text says, alongside “Well: a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.”

The site also includes an email sign-up to keep subscribers informed about the “activities and initiatives” of the organisation, along with an email address and physical office location in Beverly Hills, California.