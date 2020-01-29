Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a sweet tribute to Australians’ “strength of spirit and generosity” as the bushfire crisis continues. In a new Instagram post shared on the @sussexroyal account over the weekend, the couple featured a series of heartwarming ways people have raised money and provided support for bushfire victims – one of them being comedian Celeste Barber.

Instagram/sussexroyal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent Instagram post that gives a nod to Celeste Barber and other Australians' bushfire relief efforts.

Celeste has made headlines in recent weeks after her Facebook fundraiser attracted over $50 million in donations. After initially being dedicated to The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund, she announced the money would be distributed across all states of Australia. Meghan and Harry, who recently announced they were stepping down from senior royal duties, made the nod towards Australia on January 26.

“Today, on Australia Day, we recognise the strength of spirit and generosity of the community Down Under. Sharing above a selection of stories of how you’ve come together in the face of such adversity. You are an inspiration to us all,” read the couple’s message.

Other people featured in their post included a six-year-old girl who made tiny clay koalas to raise bushfire relief funds, the Malua Bay pharmacist Raj Gupta who kept his chemist open in a bushfire-stricken region after his own home burned down, those who have knitted koala mittens, and Mallacoota’s Patrick Boyle who rescued koalas in East Gippsland. Bushfires have killed 33 people and about one billion animals since September, while 2,500 homes and an area the size of Greece has been destroyed.