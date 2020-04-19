Watch Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Deliver Meals To Needy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are walking the walk to help Los Angeles battle the coronavirus, and video shows them in action. ( See it below .)

The footage, shared by TMZ on Thursday, showed the pair in baseball caps and face coverings being buzzed in at an apartment complex a day earlier. They then climb the stairs to make the delivery.

The Sussexes, as reported earlier, have been volunteering for Project Angel Food, a charity that prepares and brings meals to people with AIDS and other illnesses. Executive Director Richard Ayoub told HuffPost that hundreds of recipients have been added since the outbreak began.

“Our clients are sick, hungry and most of them are alone and they’re most vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus,” Ayoub said. “They’re the people who you want to stay at home.”