Much is known about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story, two years into their marriage and four years since the couple first laid eyes on each other. There’s the Soho House connection, the early trip to Botswana, where they camped out and fell in love “under the stars,” the matching bananas Instagram post and, of course, the roast chicken engagement story. But there’s one part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship that still remains a bit of a “mystery” ― and the couple reportedly like to keep it that way.

In the new book “Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” written by royal insiders Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors recount the early days of Meghan and Harry’s courtship. While detailing their first date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse property, the book mentions everything from the “rather rude” wallpaper featuring women’s genitalia to the couple’s drink order (a beer for Harry, martini for Meghan). But the couple’s official matchmaker for their first blind date is still an enigma. “Despite reports that Violet Von Westenholz had set up the date, it was mostly Meghan’s pals Misha Nonoo and Markus Anderson who were in on the first meeting,” says a passage in the book, seen by HuffPost. Nonoo is a fashion designer, and Anderson is the global membership director of Soho House. The authors added: “The couple themselves prefer to keep the story of their matchmaker a mystery, even to close friends” and that “Meghan’s only clue to pals at the time was that her first encounter with Harry was ‘serendipitous.’”

