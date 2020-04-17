Project Angel Food typically serves 1,600 people a day, but Ayoub told HuffPost it is adding 400 people to their rounds as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

“Our clients are sick, hungry and most of them are alone and they’re most vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus,” he said. “They’re the people who you want to stay at home, you don’t want them to even try to venture out to crowded grocery stores. And that’s why we deliver the meals to them that are designed for their illness.”

Ayoub, who has been with the organisation for five years, said it’s been inundated with calls from people needing food and support during this time.

″[Harry and Meghan’s] whole goal in volunteering was just to pay tribute to our chef, staff and volunteers and just to ease the workload of our drivers,” Ayoub said.

He said that drivers often deliver to 50 or 60 clients a day, and that Meghan and Harry “have quietly been delivering for us for a couple of days and they reached 20 different households.”

“They just took some of that load off of (drivers) and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces,” he said.

“I’m extremely honoured that of all the charities not only just in Los Angeles, but in the United States they picked Project Angel Food to be their first one,” he added.