Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are your newest Netflix stars.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a massive, multi-year deal with the streaming company, which will see the royal couple producing everything from films, scripted series and documentaries to features and children’s programming. The New York Times broke the news on Wednesday.

The deal will also feature some of the work being done by the couple’s new non-profit, Archewell. We may even get to see the couple in front of the camera for some documentary work (like Harry’s recent appearance on the Netflix doc, ‘Rising Phoenix’).

But the Duchess of Sussex, who previously starred as Rachel Zane in the hit series, ‘Suits,’ will not be making a return to acting.