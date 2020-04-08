Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the name of their new nonprofit organisation Tuesday, nearly one week after announcing that they would no longer update their website or Instagram account, Sussex Royal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will call their initiative Archewell — which sounds a lot like their son’s name, Archie — after The Telegraph found paperwork applications the couple filed in the US last month.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the Sussexes said in a statement about Archewell, obtained by HuffPost. “Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’” the couple continued. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.” The couple added that they would still like the focus to remain on the coronavirus pandemic, but they “look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5 in London.