Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Choose Oprah Winfrey For Tell-All Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to talk about their “future hopes and dreams.” CBS announced Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a 90-minute primetime special called “Oprah with Meghan and Harry.” The news was first reported by the British television channel ITV. “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement shared with HuffPost. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family,” the statement continued. The rare interview ― produced by Oprah’s Harpo Productions and decidedly not with a British media outlet ― is set to air at 8 pm ET on March 7.

POOL New / Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in London on Jan. 7.

A representative for the Sussexes had no further comment at this time. This will be the first interview for Harry and Meghan since they announced their intention to step back as working members of the royal family in January 2020. The couple has only done two sit-down interviews together to date, both with British outlets: the first with BBC’s Mishal Husain after they announced their engagement in November 2017; the second with Tom Bradby in October 2019 for their emotional ITV documentary, “Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.” (Not counting interviews used in the documentary itself.) The primetime news announcement comes just one day after Meghan and Harry announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple are already parents to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who is nearly two. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told HuffPost in a statement on Sunday. Oprah and the royals are good friends and are now neighbours in the couple’s new home of Montecito, California. The media mogul was also a surprise guest at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding on May 19, 2018.

IAN WEST via Getty Images Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

Winfrey later defended the couple from rumours after they announced their intention to step back, saying that the rest of the royal family did know about their announcement and that Harry “did what he needed to do for his family.” “I don’t think anybody else has any right to say anything,” the talk show host told TMZ at the time. “When a person has sat and thought about what is the best decision I’m gonna make for my family ― and then he makes that decision ― none of us have any right to say anything about that.” Winfrey, who is also working on a mental health TV series for Apple TV+ with the Duke of Sussex, recently shared a product that she got from Meghan back in December 2020. The former “Suits” actor publicly invested in Clevr Blends, an instant oat milk latte company co-founded by CEO Hannah Mendoza, and shared the delicious treat with Oprah, who later endorsed the products on her Instagram account. “On the first day of Christmas my neighbor ‘M’ sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑),” Oprah wrote on Instagram, before whipping up “her new drink of choice for the morning and night” for her followers.