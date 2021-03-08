Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s prime-time CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, called ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’, will also air on Australian screens. After the CBS Television Network in the US broadcasts the two-hour interview on Sunday March 7, 8pm ET (which is Monday March 8, 12pm AEDT in Australia), the chat will also air on Channel 10 at 7:30pm AEDT on Monday, March 8. The sit-down interview is anticipated to explain why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex abandoned Britain to start new lives in California.

From stepping into life as a Royal, to motherhood and handling the intense public pressure. No subject is off limits.



Oprah with Meghan and Harry, 7.30 Tonight on 10



In a recent promo clip for the interview, Oprah asks Meghan, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan replied. Last Tuesday, The Times of London released a report claiming Meghan “humiliated” and “bullied” former palace staff who said they were driven “out of the household” while the duchess was still living in the UK.