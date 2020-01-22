Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already looking into legal action against paparazzi, according tomultiplereports. The news comes just after photos surfaced of Meghan walking with her young son, Archie, and two dogs in a public park in Canada. Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a cease-and-desist letter to the British press claiming the photos of the duchess were taken without her consent and warning against using them, according to a Sky News report. The legal team also said paparazzi are camped outside the couple’s Canadian home, using long-focus lenses to capture images of them, both BBC and ITV reported. HuffPost reached out for further comment.

POOL New / Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018.

The prince has repeatedly condemned the media’s treatment of his wife over the past few years. In October, he announced that Meghan was suing Associated Newspapers and issued a scathing rebuke of the tabloids, accusing them of lying. “My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” the prince said, invoking his late mother, Princess Diana, who died after being chased by paparazzi. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he said, before thanking the couple’s supporters. “We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it.”

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens to hear about youth empowerment in Morocco on Feb. 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco.