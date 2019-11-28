Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Release Previously Unseen Pic For Engagement Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the two-year anniversary of their engagement announcement by sharing a never-before-seen photo on their social media accounts. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos, one from when they announced their engagement at Kensington Palace, a second from their wedding day and a third picture that shows the new parents on the day they introduced son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world.

“On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” the caption read on their Instagram account, Sussex Royal. “They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world,” the caption added.

The second, black-and-white photo caught most royal fan’s eyes, as it’s never been seen before (much like THAT photo Queen Elizabeth used to keep).

PA Media: Viral Sussex Royal

Celebrity and fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski took photos of the couple following their wedding ceremony: May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle. He later described what it was like to capture the couple ― and get those gorgeous pictures ― despite an incredibly tight time frame after the ceremony. “We had about three-and-a-half minutes to take some pictures, because everything was like clockwork, and it was just one of those magical moments,” he told BBC just after the big day. He added that “there was this moment where they were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it’s all over, and they just looked at each other and they were just laughing, and it was this just beautiful moment.”

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.



