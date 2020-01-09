Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Decision To 'Step Back' As Senior Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced Wednesday that they will be stepping back as senior royals. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the royals said on their Sussex Royal Instagram account. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they will also split time between the UK and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple added in the statement. “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” the duke and duchess said, before signing off. “Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

The incredible announcement comes just a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned from a six-week royal sabbatical in Canada. The Sunday Times first reported in April that Harry and Meghan were looking to relocate and were weighing Africa and Canada as potential options. Buckingham Palace didn’t wholly deny the possibility of the move to HuffPost. “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles,” the palace said in April. “The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.” The move to Canada would make sense for Meghan, who previously lived in Toronto for six years while filming her hit show “Suits.” Prince Harry later shut down reports that they were considering a move to Africa during an interview for the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.” “I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment,” Harry told journalist Tom Bradby. “We’ve just come from Cape Town; that would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves, of course it would. But with all the problems that are going on there, I just don’t see how we would be able to really make as much difference as we want to without the issues and the judgment of how we would be with those surroundings.”

Harry on whether he and Meghan might live in Africa one day. pic.twitter.com/7QSt1R683v — tom bradby (@tombradby) October 20, 2019