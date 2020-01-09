Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left royal fans around the globe stunned Wednesday after announcing that they were stepping back from their roles as “senior” members of the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the royals wrote on Instagram, in the caption of a photo from their engagement announcement in November 2016.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex added, noting that they will now split their time between the UK and North America.