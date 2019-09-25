Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Visit The Oldest Mosque In South Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping busy on their royal trip to South Africa. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday paid a visit to the country’s oldest mosque, the Auwal Mosque, in the Bo-Kaap section of Cape Town. It was built in 1794. For the visit, Meghan ditched the denim jacket she wore earlier in the day and donned a cream-coloured headscarf. Harry changed out of his casual-collar shirt to a light-grey suit with no tie.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visits Auwal Mosque on Heritage Day with during their royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 24, 2019.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Auwal Mosque is the first and oldest mosque in South Africa and for the Muslim community, this mosque symbolizes the freedom of former slaves to worship.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan and Harry share greetings in the Bo-Kaap neighborhood of in Cape Town, South Africa.

Earlier in the day, the couple paid a visit to Monwabisi Beach on behalf of Waves For Change, a nonprofit that promotes surfing and also provides mental health services. “Their Royal Highnesses were able to hear how the sessions are building trust, confidence, and belonging,” read a caption describing the meeting on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, with a gorgeous photo of Meghan smiling. “And they also got to join in as children took part in ‘power hand’, which teaches them how to keep calm down [and] reflect on strengths.” During the outing, the two royals complemented each other’s parenting skills, though little Archie was nowhere to be seen on the second day of the family’s trip (as he may have been resting up and recovering from a little jet lag).

The royals touched down on Monday, after months of anticipation surrounding their first official trip together to South Africa. Their first stop in Cape Town was the Justice Desk, an NGO with a presence in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia that aims to “educate, train, advocate for and equip youth, vulnerable groups, civil society, and governments in human rights, justice and advocacy.” While there, the Duchess of Sussex made a powerful statement against gender-based violence. “We are encouraged to hear your president take the next step towards preventing gender-based violence through education and necessary changes to reinforce the values of modern South Africa,” the duchess said. Meghan added that she felt “incredibly humble” to be in the presence of those fighting for the rights of themselves and their communities. “On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband, as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister,” the former actress added as the crowd erupted in applause and cheers. “I am here with you, and I am here for you,” she said.

POOL New / Reuters Harry looks on as Meghan speaks during the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, on the first day of their African tour in Cape Town.