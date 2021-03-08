Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secretly tied the knot three days before their royal wedding, the couple revealed during their interview with Oprah on Sunday.

“You know, three days before our wedding, we got married,” Meghan said. “No one knows that. We called the archbishop and we just said, ‘Look ― this thing, this spectacle is for the world.’”

The Duchess of Sussex said the two tied the knot in their “backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury.”

“Just the three of us,” Meghan said as Harry echoed her and sang, “Just the three of us.”