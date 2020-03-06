Hannah Mckay / Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, 2020.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited for their first joint public appearance in the UK since announcing their royal step back, they were greeted with cheers of “We love you, Harry and Meghan,” from the waiting crowd. But the love at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday didn’t end there.

During the ceremony itself, ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship and royal producer Lizzie Robinson captured video of the winner of the Recognising Achievement Award, Danny Holland, proposing to his girlfriend. On stage in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, no less!

In the sweet clips, which shows Holland hugging his new fiancée, the audience cheers while Meghan and Harry are seen clapping and smiling. Toward the end of Robinson’s clip, Meghan puts both hands on her chest and turns around to look behind her.

In the words of the duke and duchess’s good friend Elton John, “Can you feel the love tonight?”