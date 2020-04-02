Royal photographers looked back at some of their favorite moments with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Tuesday, which marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official step back from the royal family. Chris Jackson, royal photographer for Getty and a royal family favorite, shared two posts about Harry and the couple. He also promised to share photos of all the royals going forward for escapism purposes.

“Today marks the day The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially step down as senior members of the Royal family,” Jackson said. “Whilst we all have many more pressing issues on our minds at the moment I thought a flashback to the first photograph I took of them together at the @invictustoronto wheelchair tennis in 2017 would be maybe provide some momentary light relief.” Alongside the black-and-white shot of the couple, Jackson also shared a picture of Harry greeting a 95-year-old fan at the Invictus Games in 2016. The photographer declared the moment “just one of a multitude of those special ‘Harry’ moments that make for great pictures.”

Jackson also shared a solo shot of Harry in a separate post and wished the couple well in their next stage of life. “I’m looking forward to what that holds, not only for them, but for everyone’s role in the Royal family moving forward,” he added.

Samir Hussein, the royal and entertainment photographer who recently took one of Harry and Meghan’s most iconic pictures, also shared a post commemorating the Sussexes. The picture he posted is from the couple’s engagement announcement in 2017, taken in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. “Today marks the end of Harry & Meghan’s role as working royals. I’ll miss photographing them in this capacity but hope to get to shoot them again before long,” he said. “I wish them well in the next chapter of their lives.”