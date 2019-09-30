Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is using her time in South Africa to stand up for women’s rights.

On Friday, she visited the site in Cape Town where 19-year-old university student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered. Her death galvanised the country, where rates of violence against women are extraordinarily high: the BBC reports that 2,700 women and 1,000 children were murdered by men in 2018, and at least 100 rapes are reported every day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said South Africa is one of “the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman.”

The outcry against gender-based violence has triggered mass protests in Cape Town and across the country. Women throughout South Africa started using the hashtag #AmINext?, a question that’s also reflected in many of the posters used at protests.

At her visit Friday to the site of Mrwetyana’s death, Meghan tied a ribbon to the memorial.