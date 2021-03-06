Meghan Markle Says 'I'm Ready To Talk' In Newly Released Oprah Clip

Meghan Markle opened up about why she and Prince Harry are speaking out now in a new preview clip of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Gayle King introduced the video on “CBS This Morning” Friday, saying it would show why Meghan and Harry “did not feel free to speak candidly sooner.”

The clip shows Winfrey approaching the subject with Meghan: “I called you either or February or March 2018 before the wedding asking, ‘Would you please get me an interview,’ and you said, ‘I’m sorry, it’s not the right time.’”

“I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have the conversation with you personally, right?” Meghan answered. “There had to be people from the comms [team] sitting there.”

“There were other people in the room when I was having that conversation,” Winfrey said. “You turned me down nicely and said ‘Perhaps there will be another time, when there’s the right time.’”

The media mogul gently pressed: “What is right about this time?”