It's Been Seven Years Since Meghan Markle's SAG Awards Appearance

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Entertainment Weekly’s Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-party in 2013, arriving at Los Angeles hot spot Chateau Marmont in a strapless purple and pink dress.

As the entertainment world is abuzz amid the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and Prince Harry’s MEGXIT update , images have resurfaced of Meghan Markle’s own SAGs appearance from back in the day.

At the time she was an actress playing Rachel Zane on legal drama Suits, and while she didn’t attend the actual SAG Awards that are often reserved for nominees, she joined other industry members at the glamorous pre-party that is a hot ticket during awards season.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Meghan Markle attends the Entertainment Weekly Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-party at Chateau Marmont on January 26, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

In the past week Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed they are stepping down from royal duties and won’t be taking public funds. Instead, they’ll be relying on their own income, leading many to speculate Meghan will return to acting.

Earlier this month the London-based Times newspaper reported Meghan had agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants.

Prince Harry addressed the reality of the royal exit and the past few weeks of royal turmoil on Sunday night at a dinner in honour of supporters of the Sentebale charity he founded many years ago.

“It brings me great sadness it’s come to this,” the duke said of his step back as a working royal, saying that he’d hoped to still serve the queen even as he and Meghan stopped taking public funds, but “there was no other option.”