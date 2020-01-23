Meghan Markle Shares Previously Unseen Photos Of Secret Charity Visit

Meghan Markle paid a visit to one of her first patronages, Mayhew, an international animal charity, just before jetting off to Canada for good.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account, Sussex Royal, shared photos Wednesday from her visit in early January, likely before Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from the royal family.

“Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period,” read the caption below two photos.

One photo showed the duchess walking into the charity, wearing a dark coat with a blue-and-white-striped outfit underneath. Another picture showed her with her hand on a dog, who was being helped by a nurse.

“The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day,” the caption continued.