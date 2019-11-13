Talk about a throwback!

In honor of Veterans Day in the US and Remembrance Day in the UK and Commonwealth on Monday, the Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a slideshow that included an old photo of Meghan Markle on a USO tour in 2014.

Back then, Markle was best known as Rachel Zane on “Suits,” and was still a few years away from becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

Standing alongside Markle in the photo is actor Rob Riggle, a former United States Marine Corps Reserve officer, “Glee” actor Dianna Agron, country singer Kellie Pickler, former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and former Washington Nationals pitcher Doug Fister.

“Thank you to all, for your service, sacrifice and commitment,” reads the caption on the collection of photos. “It has been an important week to recognise those who serve (and have served) as well as to acknowledge their families.”