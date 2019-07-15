Meghan Markle Shares Warm Hug With Beyoncé At Lion King Premiere

Meghan Markle has finally met the queen. Queen Bey, that is.

At Sunday’s London premiere of “The Lion King,” the Duchess of Sussex was spotted greeting Beyoncé, as the two shared a warm hug.

Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English caught it all on camera. The singer, who was dressed in a golden gown with a thigh-high slit, was all smiles while chatting with the duchess, who wore a sheer-sleeved black gown.