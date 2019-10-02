Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan Markle has launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday

Meghan Markle has launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday, alleging that the newspaper unlawfully published one of her private letters.

According to the law firm Schillings – which is representing the Duchess of Sussex – she has filed a High Court claim against the paper and its parent company, Associated Newspapers.

The case concerns the alleged misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

A spokesperson for the firm claimed the “intrusive” publication of the letter was part of the media group’s campaign to write “false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband”.

In a statement on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official website on Tuesday, Prince Harry said the couple had been driven to take legal action following “relentless propaganda” about Markle.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” he wrote.