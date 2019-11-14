How To Keep The Peace With Your (Not So Royal) Family This Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be breaking from tradition by declining a Christmas invite with the Queen in favour of a trip to the US.

While the royal family usually gather at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for Christmas, reports suggest the couple might be spending their first Christmas with baby Archie in America with Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, instead.

While the pair are yet to confirm plans, the story has got us thinking about that awkward first Christmas in a new relationship when one of you has to tell your family: “Sorry, I’m not coming”.

Lucy Beresford, psychotherapist and relationships expert, says the key to avoiding family upset at Christmas is to have the conversation well in advance, so everyone has time to adjust to new plans.

“Even in families where staying with one side or the other in alternate years happens easily, this can still mean that the announcement of a ski-ing trip for a change can cause minor earthquakes,” she says, “so bring the topic up early.”