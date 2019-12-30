Meghan Markle's Friend Fights Back Against Christmas Card Photoshop Claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can’t even send out a Christmas card without getting criticised.

Shortly after the couple debuted their holiday greeting on Monday, The Daily Mail accusedPrince Harry and Meghan Markle of digitally altering their card to emphasise the former “Suits” actor’s face.

The sweet black-and-white picture, which shows Archie crawling toward the camera while both of his parents look on, was taken by Meghan’s friend, the actor Janina Gavankar.