Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Star Wendell Pierce Rips Her Interview With Oprah

Meghan Markle’s former “Suits” co-star Wendell Pierce said her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey was “insignificant” in light of the coronavirus pandemic ― but emphasised that his criticism was not a personal attack.

Quoting Shakespeare, Pierce told the UK’s LBC radio Monday that the duchess and Prince Harry’s revealing sit-down with Winfrey, which aired Sunday on CBS, was “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

“It is quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace... gossip,” he said, as quoted by LBC. “In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant.”

Pierce, who played the father of Meghan’s character on the TV legal drama, later clarified his stance on Twitter. The “Wire” alum wrote that he told the duchess she “would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that.”

In the widely watched tell-all, Meghan said she thought about suicide while pregnant, but the royal family denied her therapy.

“In no way am I insensitive to suicide,” Pierce wrote after apparent backlash. “Unfortunately my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide.”