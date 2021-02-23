The View The View Meghan McCain host gripes about where she is in the vaccine queue

Twitter users took a dim view of Meghan McCain after she made a breathtakingly self-centered comment about the COVID-19vaccine.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” the show’s co-hosts discussed an interview Dr. Anthony Fauci had Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash, where he avoided making concrete projections about mask-wearing because there were too many variables.

McCain wasn’t happy that Fauci wouldn’t offer specifics on whether someone could go see friends and family after being vaccinated, and demanded that President Joe Biden fire Fauci because of it.