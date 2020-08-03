Trump's Broken Promises On Healthcare Called Out In Stinging New Ad

A new attack ad highlights US President Donald Trump’s repeated and long-running failure to deliver on his promises to shake up the nation’s healthcare system.

“We’re signing a healthcare plan within two weeks, a full and complete healthcare plan,” Trump vowed in a July 19 interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” The 60-second spot was released by progressive super PAC MeidasTouch on Sunday ― two weeks after that interview when no such plan had arrived. Trump spent much of Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, where he was seen golfing for the second day in a row.

Since before he took office, Trump has pledged to imminently produce a comprehensive healthcare plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. Yet, with three months to go before the election, more than 150,000 people dead and millions more infected as the coronavirus surges around the US, no overhaul has been delivered.

The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.