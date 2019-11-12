Mel B Tells Tesco's CEO To Contact Her 'Urgently' After Seeing Ad Campaign Using Her Photo

It would appear that Mel B is not happy with Tesco after learning that her image is being used in one of the supermarket’s new ad campaigns.
On Monday, the Spice Girls singer shared a photo of the new ad on her Instagram page.
The advert in question features a photo of Mel during the Spice Girls’ iconic Brit Awards performance, with a speech bubble coming from her mouth which reads: “Stop right now. You get 10% off two big shops a month for £7.99.”
Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Can the CEO OF @tescofood DAVE LEWIS PLEASE CONTACT ME URGENTLY. Thank you.”
However, although Mel’s Instagram post would suggest she hadn’t been aware of the advert’s existence, small-print at the bottom reads: “Mel B is a patron for Women’s Aid and is making a donation to the charity.”
As Spice Girls devotees will remember, Mel B and her original bandmates did actually appear in Tesco’s Christmas ads back in 2006, around the time of their first reunion.
Since then, the band has got back together on more than one occasion, including at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony, and earlier this year, when the group toured stadiums around the UK as a four-piece.
Former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham declined to take part in their recent tour, which Mel was very vocal about in the lead-up to their live shows.
She later admitted she was disappointed that Victoria didn’t come to see any of their live performances, which received rave reviews from fans.