Mel B Tells Tesco's CEO To Contact Her 'Urgently' After Seeing Ad Campaign Using Her Photo

It would appear that Mel B is not happy with Tesco after learning that her image is being used in one of the supermarket’s new ad campaigns.

On Monday, the Spice Girls singer shared a photo of the new ad on her Instagram page.

The advert in question features a photo of Mel during the Spice Girls’ iconic Brit Awards performance, with a speech bubble coming from her mouth which reads: “Stop right now. You get 10% off two big shops a month for £7.99.”

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Can the CEO OF @tescofood DAVE LEWIS PLEASE CONTACT ME URGENTLY. Thank you.”