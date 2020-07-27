Mel Gibson spent a week in hospital fighting COVID-19, it has been revealed. A rep for the Australian actor confirmed the 64-year-old spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for the virus. The ‘Lethal Weapon’ star has completely recovered and is doing “great” according to his representative, who also confirmed the actor has tested negative “numerous times” since then.

Michael Tran via Getty Images Mel Gibson

MediaPunch Inc./MediaPunch/IPx Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson